RailTel bags Rs 41-cr order from UP Police Recruitment Board

RailTel Corporation of India has received a work order worth Rs 41.32 crore from the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board for providing security-related ancillary services during recruitment examinations.

The contract is scheduled to be executed by 5 June 2028. The company clarified that the order does not involve any related-party transaction.

RailTel Corporation of India was incorporated in 2000, with the objective of creating nationwide broadband and VPN services, telecom, and multimedia networks to modernize the train control operation and safety system of Indian Railways.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 35.7% to Rs 143.52 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 105.78 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 27.6% YoY to Rs 1,668.86 crore in Q4 FY26.