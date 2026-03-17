RailTel Corporation of India said it has received a work order worth Rs 42.63 crore from National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated.

The order pertains to providing a new core link under the NKN project for a period of 12 months, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and falls under the telecom segment. The project is scheduled to be executed by March 31, 2027.

RailTel said its promoter, promoter group or group companies do not have any interest in the awarding entity. The company also clarified that the order does not constitute a related-party transaction.