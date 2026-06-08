RailTel Corporation of India has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 82.04 crore from Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (HRIDC) for railway signalling works.

The order involves the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning (SITC) of signaling & telecommunication (S&T) and associated works for the DhulawatManesar New Patli section, including Chandla, Dungerwas and Pachgaon Halt stations.

The project is scheduled to be completed by 27 November 2027.

RailTel Corporation of India was incorporated in 2000, with the objective of creating nationwide broadband and VPN services, telecom, and multimedia networks to modernize the train control operation and safety system of Indian Railways. The companys standalone net profit jumped 35.7% to Rs 143.52 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 105.78 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 27.6% YoY to Rs 1,668.86 crore in Q4 FY26.