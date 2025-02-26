Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

RailTel Corp bags multiple orders worth Rs 168 crore

Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
RailTel Corporation of India announced that it has received multiple orders amounting to Rs 168.08 crore from South Central Railway for comprehensive signaling and telecommunication works.

The first contract involves the provision of an automatic block signaling system in the Nandalur-Renigunta Junction section of the Guntakal division. The project is scheduled to be completed by 16 August 2026.

The second order entails the provision of an automatic block signaling system in the Errupalem-Vijayawada NWBH section of the Secunderabad/Vijayawada Division in South Central Railway. It is scheduled for completion by 13 May 2026.

RailTel, a "mini ratna (category-I)" central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

RailTel Corporation of India reported a 4.68% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 65.05 crore on 14.85% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 767.62 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The counter shed 0.29% to settle at Rs 307.55 on Tuesday, 25 February 2025. The stock market is closed today on account of Mahashivratri.

First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

