Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RailTel Corp bags Rs 16-cr work order from Cuttack Development Authority

RailTel Corp bags Rs 16-cr work order from Cuttack Development Authority

Image
Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

RailTel Corporation of India announced that it has received a Letter of Acceptance from the Cuttack Development Authority for a work order valued at Rs 15.84 crore.

The contract includes the installation of 8 additional AI-based billboards in Cuttack. The total order value is Rs 15,84,92,196, with a completion deadline set for 2 November 2025.

RailTel Corporation of India, a 'Navratna' central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

The company's standalone net profit jumped 46.33% to Rs 113.45 crore on a 57.11% rise in net sales to Rs 1,308.28 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The scrip shed 0.54% to settle at Rs 426 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GACM Technologies Ltd-DVR leads losers in 'B' group

SML Isuzu gains as June sales climbs 6% YoY

Volumes jump at Blue Dart Express Ltd counter

Pound near four year high, GBPINR futures approach 118 mark

Kuantum Papers restarts Paper Machine-4 (PM4) on completion of upgradation

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story