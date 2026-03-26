RailTel corp bags Rs 29-cr order from State Crime Records Bureau, Bhopal

RailTel Corporation of India announced that it has received a work order worth Rs 29.48 crore from State Crime Records Bureau, Bhopal.

According to an exchange filing, the project involves the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning (SITC) of a software defined wide area network (SDWAN) for 2025, along with support services for a period of three years. The total contract value stands at Rs 29,48,75,480 and is scheduled to be completed by 24 March 2029.

The company further clarified that its promoters and promoter group entities have no interest in the awarding authority, and the contract does not fall under related-party transactions as per regulatory norms.