Railtel Corp bags Rs 38-cr TCAS order from North Western Railway

Railtel Corporation of India said that it has secured a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from the Ajmer Division of North Western Railway for deploying the Indigenous Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS).

The project involves the provision of 4x48F optical fibre cable (OFC) for the Indigenous Train Collision Avoidance System across the Ajmer Division of North Western Railway, covering a network length of 568.24 route kilometres (R kms).

The estimated value of the contract is Rs 37.66 crore, inclusive of taxes, according to the Letter of Acceptance.

RailTel Corporation of India was incorporated in 2000 to create a nationwide broadband, VPN, telecom and multimedia network, modernising the train control operations and safety systems of Indian Railways. It is a Navratna public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Government of India. RailTel's network currently passes through around 6,000 railway stations across the country, covering all major commercial centres.