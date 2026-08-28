RailTel Corp bags Rs 39-cr order from Cotton Corporation of India

RailTel Corporation of India announced that it has secured a work order worth Rs 38.59 crore from the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) for cloud data centre services.

According to an exchange filing, the order involves the renewal of cloud data centre hosting services for hardware and software supporting Oracle EBS, e-Office, BITS, Cotbiz and Kapas Kisan applications.

The contract, valued at Rs 38,59,27,045, is scheduled to be executed by 14 October 2032.

RailTel Corporation of India was incorporated in 2000 to create a nationwide broadband, VPN, telecom and multimedia network, modernising the train control operations and safety systems of Indian Railways. It is a Navratna public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Government of India. RailTel's network currently passes through around 6,000 railway stations across the country, covering all major commercial centres.