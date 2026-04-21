RailTel Corp bags Rs 86.36-cr cloud services order from MCGM

RailTel Corporation of India said that it has secured a contract from the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM).

The contract is for provisioning, configuration, testing, commissioning, and operations & maintenance of cloud services for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The order, awarded by a domestic entity, has an estimated value of Rs 86.36 crore, as per the letter of award (LoA).

The project is to be executed by June 5, 2029.

The company stated that neither its promoter nor promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity. It also confirmed that the contract does not fall under related party transactions.