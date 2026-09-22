RailTel Corp gains after securing 5-year work contract from UPUMS

RailTel Corporation of India added 1.42% to Rs 264.10 after the company announced the receipt of a work order from Uttar Pradesh University Of Medical Sciences (UPUMS) worth Rs 14.09 crore.

The work order involves a single, committed five-year programme for the implementation of an enhanced Hospital Information Management System (HIMS), along with pay-per-use operations linked to specified outcomes. The said contract is valid till 28 September 2026.

RailTel Corporation of India was incorporated in 2000 to create a nationwide broadband, VPN, telecom, and multimedia network, modernizing the train control operations and safety systems of Indian Railways. It is a Navratna public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Government of India. RailTel's network currently passes through around 6,000 railway stations across the country, covering all major commercial centers.