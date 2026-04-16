RailTel Corp gains on bagging Rs 100-cr LoI for IT system to monitor minor minerals in Konkan Division

RailTel Corporation of India rose 1.87% to Rs 342.95 after it has received a letter of intent (LoI) worth Rs 100 crore from the Divisional Commissioner, Konkan Division.

The order is for selection as system integrator for development and maintenance of an integrated IT solution for monitoring of minor minerals for a period of five years.

The company said the scope of work includes development and maintenance of an end-to-end integrated IT platform aimed at strengthening monitoring, tracking and governance of minor mineral operations. The project is expected to enhance transparency and improve administrative efficiency in mineral regulation.

The estimated size of the order is Rs 100 crore, as per the LoI, RailTel said in a regulatory filing. The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and falls under a government-backed digital governance initiative.