RailTel Corp gains on bagging Rs 115-cr order from Power Grid Corp

RailTel Corporation of India added 1.09% to Rs 291.65 after it has received a domestic services order from Power Grid Corporation of India, with an estimated size of Rs 115.20 crore

The order was awarded as per NOTIFICATION OF AWard (NOA-1 and NOA-2) and is scheduled for execution by 10 September 2034.

The company confirmed that promoters or promoter group entities have no interest in the awarding entity and that the order does not fall under related party transactions. The work order was received on 10 March 2026, at 18:43 hrs.

RailTel Corporation of India was incorporated in 2000, with the objective of creating nationwide broadband and VPN services, telecom, and multimedia networks to modernize the train control operation and safety system of Indian Railways. The companys standalone net profit declined 4.07% to Rs 62.40 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 65.05 crore in Q3 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 18.99% YoY to Rs 913.45 crore in Q3 FY26.