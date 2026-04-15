RailTel Corp jumps on bagging Rs 44-cr order from Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board

RailTel Corporation of India soared 12.11% to Rs 318.90 after the company announced that it has secured a work order worth Rs 43.96 crore from the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board.

The contract entails providing security-related ancillary services during recruitment examinations conducted by the board. The order, awarded by a domestic entity, is to be executed by 12 April 2028, the company said in a regulatory filing.

RailTel added that neither its promoters nor promoter group companies have any interest in the awarding entity and the transaction does not fall under related party dealings. The work order was received on 13 April 2026, at 15:39 IST and will be executed under an actual use basis revenue model along with fixed income terms.