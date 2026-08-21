RailTel Corp rises after bagging Rs 164 cr order from Western Coalfields

RailTel Corporation of India rose 2.48% to Rs 287.70 after the company said that it has secured order worth Rs 164 crore from Western Coalfields.

The order is for establishment of MPLS VPN network for Western Coalfields on rental basis for period of 60 months till September 2031.

RailTel Corporation of India was incorporated in 2000 to create a nationwide broadband, VPN, telecom and multimedia network, modernising the train control operations and safety systems of Indian Railways. It is a Navratna public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Government of India. RailTel's network currently passes through around 6,000 railway stations across the country, covering all major commercial centres.