RailTel Corporation bags Rs 108-cr work order from Mahanadi Coalfields

RailTel Corporation of India announced that it has received a work order worth Rs 107.61 crore from Mahanadi Coalfields (MCL).

The order is for the establishment of an MPLS VPN network for MCL on a rental basis for a period of 60 months. The domestic contract is scheduled to be executed by 30 June 2031.

The company clarified that neither its promoter nor promoter group has any interest in MCL, and the contract does not constitute a related-party transaction.

RailTel Corporation of India was incorporated in 2000, with the objective of creating nationwide broadband and VPN services, telecom, and multimedia networks to modernize the train control operation and safety system of Indian Railways.