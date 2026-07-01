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RailTel Corporation bags Rs 108-cr work order from Mahanadi Coalfields

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Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 8:04 AM IST
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RailTel Corporation of India announced that it has received a work order worth Rs 107.61 crore from Mahanadi Coalfields (MCL).

The order is for the establishment of an MPLS VPN network for MCL on a rental basis for a period of 60 months. The domestic contract is scheduled to be executed by 30 June 2031.

The company clarified that neither its promoter nor promoter group has any interest in MCL, and the contract does not constitute a related-party transaction.

RailTel Corporation of India was incorporated in 2000, with the objective of creating nationwide broadband and VPN services, telecom, and multimedia networks to modernize the train control operation and safety system of Indian Railways.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 35.7% to Rs 143.52 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 105.78 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 27.6% YoY to Rs 1,668.86 crore in Q4 FY26.

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India rose 0.46% to close at Rs 307.65 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

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