RailTel Corporation bags Rs 444-cr LoI for KSWAN 3.0 project

RailTel Corporation of India announced that it has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from the Centre for E-Governance for selection as system integrator for the KSWAN 3.0 project.

The order, valued at Rs 444.44 crore (including taxes), pertains to a request for proposal (RFP) for system integration work under the KSWAN 3.0 network. The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity.

The project is scheduled to be executed by 26 March 2031. The company clarified that the promoter, promoter group, and group companies have no interest in the awarding entity, and the contract does not fall under related party transactions.