RailTel Corporation bags work order from Northern Railway worth Rs 28 crore

RailTel Corporation of India said that it has received the work order from Northern Railway for order amounting to Rs 28.29 crore.

The contract is for undertaking indoor and outdoor double distant signalling works.

The project has to be completed by 06 September 2026.

RailTel Corporation of India, a 'Mini Ratna (Category-I)' central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

The company had reported a 4.68% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 65.05 crore on 14.85% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 767.62 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The scrip had risen 0.95% to end at Rs 298.55 on the BSE yesterday.

