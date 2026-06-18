RailTel Corporation gains after bagging Rs 53-cr order for disaster recovery IT infrastructure

RailTel Corporation of India rose 1.03% to Rs 327.25 after the company announced that it has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) worth Rs 52.56 crore from the Director (IT).

The order involves supply, installation, integration, and commissioning of disaster recovery IT infrastructure at a MeitY-empaneled CSP data center, along with five years of operation and maintenance services. The project is scheduled to be executed by 12 January 2027.

RailTel Corporation of India was incorporated in 2000, with the objective of creating nationwide broadband and VPN services, telecom, and multimedia networks to modernize the train control operation and safety system of Indian Railways. The companys standalone net profit jumped 35.7% to Rs 143.52 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 105.78 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 27.6% YoY to Rs 1,668.86 crore in Q4 FY26.