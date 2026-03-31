RailTel Corporation of India bags Rs 30-cr order from Jharkhand Education Project Council

RailTel Corporation of India said that it has secured a contract worth Rs 29.69 crore from the Jharkhand Education Project Council.

The order entails selection of an agency for conducting English language training and setting up English language laboratories, the company said in a filing.

The contract, which involves both supply and services, has been awarded by a domestic entity and is to be executed by April 6, 2029.

The total contract value stands at Rs 29,69,03,155, inclusive of taxes.

RailTel said neither its promoters nor promoter group companies have any interest in the awarding authority, and the deal does not qualify as a related party transaction.