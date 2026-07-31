Railtel Corporation of India standalone net profit declines 0.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.09% to Rs 893.27 croreNet profit of Railtel Corporation of India declined 0.48% to Rs 65.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 66.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.09% to Rs 893.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 743.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales893.27743.81 20 OPM %14.7315.58 -PBDT146.87129.62 13 PBT96.4885.89 12 NP65.7866.10 0
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