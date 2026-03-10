Railtel Corporation of India standalone net profit declines 4.07% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.00% to Rs 913.45 croreNet profit of Railtel Corporation of India declined 4.07% to Rs 62.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 65.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.00% to Rs 913.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 767.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales913.45767.62 19 OPM %14.6115.78 -PBDT143.09135.26 6 PBT94.1892.04 2 NP62.4065.05 -4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content