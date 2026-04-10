RailTel gains on bagging Rs 23-cr order from Goa Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board

RailTel Corporation of India added 3.01% to Rs 290.85 after it has received a work order from the Goa Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board for the development of an exclusive online portal.

The company added that the order, valued at Rs 23.18 crore, is to be executed by 8 June 2026. The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and pertains to the creation of a dedicated digital platform for the welfare board.

RailTel clarified that neither its promoter nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding body, and the contract does not fall under related party transactions.