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RailTel gains on bagging Rs 23-cr order from Goa Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board

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Last Updated : Apr 10 2026 | 10:31 AM IST
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RailTel Corporation of India added 3.01% to Rs 290.85 after it has received a work order from the Goa Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board for the development of an exclusive online portal.

The company added that the order, valued at Rs 23.18 crore, is to be executed by 8 June 2026. The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and pertains to the creation of a dedicated digital platform for the welfare board.

RailTel clarified that neither its promoter nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding body, and the contract does not fall under related party transactions.

RailTel Corporation of India was incorporated in 2000, with the objective of creating nationwide broadband and VPN services, telecom, and multimedia networks to modernize the train control operation and safety system of Indian Railways.

The companys standalone net profit declined 4.07% to Rs 62.40 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 65.05 crore in Q3 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 18.99% YoY to Rs 913.45 crore in Q3 FY26.

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First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

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