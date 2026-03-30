RailTel Corporation of India has announced that it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 13.03 crore from the Mumbai Port Authority.

According to an exchange filing, the contract involves the supply, installation, testing, commissioning (SITC), and operation & maintenance (O&M) of a Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) for hospitals and dispensaries under the Mumbai Port Authority. The project will be executed over a period of five years from the date of Go-Live, with completion scheduled by July 26, 2031.

The total estimated value of the order stands at Rs 13,03,79,234 (excluding taxes).

The company clarified that neither its promoters nor group entities have any interest in the awarding authority, confirming that the deal does not fall under related party transactions.