Rain collaborates with BioBTX for renewable aromatic products

BioBTX and Rain Carbon, a wholly owned subsidiary of Rail Industries, announced a strategic collaboration to bring renewable aromatic products to the chemical industry, supporting the transition toward more circular and sustainable value chains.

In July 2026, BioBTX announced a positive Final Investment Decision (FID) for the construction of its first commercial-scale plant in Delfzijl, the Netherlands. Based on its proprietary Integrated Catalytic Cracking Process (ICCP) technology, the facility will be the world's first dedicated greenfield plant to convert plastic waste into approximately 10,000 tonnes per year of renewable aromatic oil containing benzene, toluene, xylenes and other aromatic products. The plant is expected to become operational in early 2028, marking a significant milestone in the commercial production of circular aromatics.