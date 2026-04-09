Rain Industries jumped 4.20% to Rs 122.90 after ace investor Dolly Khanna appeared in the company's latest shareholding pattern.

As of March 2026, Dolly Khanna held 35,35,895 shares, representing a 1.05% equity stake in the company. Her name did not feature in the shareholding data for the December quarter.

Chennai-based Dolly Khanna has been investing since 1996 and is known for identifying opportunities in lesser-known midcap and smallcap stocks. Her portfolio, managed by her husband Rajiv Khanna, typically focuses on traditional sectors such as manufacturing, chemicals, textiles, and sugar.

Rain Industries is a leading vertically integrated producer of carbon, cement and advanced materials products. It has manufacturing facilities in eight countries across three continents.