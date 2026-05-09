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Rain Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 121.44 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 09 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 19.98% to Rs 4520.73 crore

Net profit of Rain Industries reported to Rs 121.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 137.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.98% to Rs 4520.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3768.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4520.733768.02 20 OPM %15.4110.09 -PBDT504.40181.31 178 PBT255.78-25.95 LP NP121.44-137.70 LP

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First Published: May 09 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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