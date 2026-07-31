Rainbow Children's Medicare consolidated net profit rises 13.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.17% to Rs 469.99 croreNet profit of Rainbow Children's Medicare rose 13.21% to Rs 60.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 53.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.17% to Rs 469.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 352.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales469.99352.93 33 OPM %28.6529.36 -PBDT126.15105.56 20 PBT83.9571.37 18 NP60.5753.50 13
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