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Rainbow Children's Medicare consolidated net profit rises 36.74% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales rise 24.26% to Rs 459.90 crore

Net profit of Rainbow Children's Medicare rose 36.74% to Rs 77.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 56.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.26% to Rs 459.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 370.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.34% to Rs 278.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 243.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.35% to Rs 1703.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1515.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales459.90370.11 24 1703.081515.87 12 OPM %31.4731.00 -31.9532.32 - PBDT129.27111.13 16 510.34468.44 9 PBT88.3376.97 15 359.77330.00 9 NP77.0456.34 37 278.32243.42 14

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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