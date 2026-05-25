Rainbow Children's Medicare consolidated net profit rises 36.74% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.26% to Rs 459.90 crore

Net profit of Rainbow Children's Medicare rose 36.74% to Rs 77.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 56.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.26% to Rs 459.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 370.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.34% to Rs 278.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 243.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.35% to Rs 1703.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1515.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.