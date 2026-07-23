Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rainbow Childrens Medicare receives ESG score of 61
Rainbow Childrens Medicare announced that CRISIL ESG Rating & Analytics (CRISIL ESG) has on a voluntary basis assessed the overall Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and has assigned an ESG rating of 61 and a Core ESG rating of 73, based on disclosures for FY 2025-26, on 22 July 2026. The ESG rating of 61 reflects an improvement from "Adequate" to Strong ESG rating assigned to the Company for FY 2024-25 and FY 2023-24.

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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

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