Rainbow Foundations consolidated net profit rises 153.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 68.77% to Rs 84.96 crore

Net profit of Rainbow Foundations rose 153.38% to Rs 3.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 68.77% to Rs 84.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 50.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.84.9650.3415.1122.155.041.954.971.863.751.48

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