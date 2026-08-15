Rainbow Foundations consolidated net profit rises 153.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 68.77% to Rs 84.96 croreNet profit of Rainbow Foundations rose 153.38% to Rs 3.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 68.77% to Rs 84.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 50.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales84.9650.34 69 OPM %15.1122.15 -PBDT5.041.95 158 PBT4.971.86 167 NP3.751.48 153
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