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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rainbow Foundations consolidated net profit rises 153.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Rainbow Foundations consolidated net profit rises 153.38% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 11:15 AM IST
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Sales rise 68.77% to Rs 84.96 crore

Net profit of Rainbow Foundations rose 153.38% to Rs 3.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 68.77% to Rs 84.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 50.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales84.9650.34 69 OPM %15.1122.15 -PBDT5.041.95 158 PBT4.971.86 167 NP3.751.48 153

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 11:15 AM IST

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