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Rainbow Foundations consolidated net profit rises 29.04% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 12:36 PM IST
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Sales rise 31.33% to Rs 43.26 crore

Net profit of Rainbow Foundations rose 29.04% to Rs 3.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.33% to Rs 43.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.11% to Rs 7.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.80% to Rs 166.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 156.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales43.2632.94 31 166.75156.13 7 OPM %37.0625.90 -28.4925.31 - PBDT5.603.39 65 11.2211.44 -2 PBT5.533.25 70 10.8811.03 -1 NP3.913.03 29 7.128.01 -11

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 12:36 PM IST

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