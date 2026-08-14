Raj Oil Mills standalone net profit declines 21.28% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.83% to Rs 35.56 croreNet profit of Raj Oil Mills declined 21.28% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.83% to Rs 35.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales35.5633.60 6 OPM %5.156.16 -PBDT1.791.85 -3 PBT1.521.37 11 NP1.111.41 -21
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