Raj Oil Mills standalone net profit declines 61.07% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 29.25% to Rs 41.63 crore

Net profit of Raj Oil Mills declined 61.07% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.25% to Rs 41.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 72.96% to Rs 4.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.25% to Rs 151.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 114.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.