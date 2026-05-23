Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Raj Packaging Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Raj Packaging Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales reported at Rs 8.00 crore

Net profit of Raj Packaging Industries reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 8.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.79% to Rs 32.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales8.008.00 0 32.7930.42 8 OPM %6.250.38 -4.210 - PBDT0.42-0.06 LP 1.04-0.39 LP PBT0.28-0.20 LP 0.47-0.96 LP NP0.21-0.15 LP 0.35-0.72 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TTK Prestige reports turnaround Q4 performance

RailTel Corp bags Rs 31-cr IT infrastructure upgrade order from NSIL

Colgate-Palmolive India Q4 PAT edges lower to Rs 353 crore

Captain Polyplast consolidated net profit rises 90.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Vardhman Holdings consolidated net profit declines 23.10% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 23 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story