Raj Rayon Industries standalone net profit rises 13.01% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 21.42% to Rs 204.46 croreNet profit of Raj Rayon Industries rose 13.01% to Rs 6.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 21.42% to Rs 204.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 260.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales204.46260.19 -21 OPM %8.455.90 -PBDT13.1011.55 13 PBT8.077.44 8 NP6.866.07 13
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