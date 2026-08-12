Raj Rayon Industries standalone net profit rises 13.01% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 21.42% to Rs 204.46 crore

Net profit of Raj Rayon Industries rose 13.01% to Rs 6.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 21.42% to Rs 204.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 260.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.204.46260.198.455.9013.1011.558.077.446.866.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News