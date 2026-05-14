Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Raj Rayon Industries standalone net profit rises 4.39% in the March 2026 quarter

Raj Rayon Industries standalone net profit rises 4.39% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 3:05 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 43.22% to Rs 294.82 crore

Net profit of Raj Rayon Industries rose 4.39% to Rs 14.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 43.22% to Rs 294.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 205.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 146.13% to Rs 33.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.89% to Rs 1179.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 849.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales294.82205.85 43 1179.72849.38 39 OPM %5.485.16 -5.403.48 - PBDT12.4210.58 17 50.6720.71 145 PBT7.567.46 1 32.308.27 291 NP14.0313.44 4 33.9913.81 146

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Graviss Hospitality standalone net profit rises 23.03% in the March 2026 quarter

Atlas Cycles (Haryana) reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.56 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sagar Cements hardens after returning to profit in Q4 FY26

Interarch Building Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes spurt at Saregama India Ltd counter

First Published: May 14 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story