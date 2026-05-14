Raj Rayon Industries standalone net profit rises 4.39% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 43.22% to Rs 294.82 crore

Net profit of Raj Rayon Industries rose 4.39% to Rs 14.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 43.22% to Rs 294.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 205.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 146.13% to Rs 33.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.89% to Rs 1179.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 849.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.