Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Raj Television Network Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Ltd, Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd, Asian Star Company Ltd and Chemplast Sanmar Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 April 2026.

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Ltd, Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd, Asian Star Company Ltd and Chemplast Sanmar Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 April 2026.

Raj Television Network Ltd lost 13.04% to Rs 31 at 14:29 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 19227 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 518 shares in the past one month.

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 157.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 39.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd crashed 8.70% to Rs 282.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 29025 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9878 shares in the past one month.

Asian Star Company Ltd corrected 6.41% to Rs 588. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36 shares in the past one month.

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd slipped 6.31% to Rs 241.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21810 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24999 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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