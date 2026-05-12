Raj Television Network reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.89% to Rs 21.32 crore

Net profit of Raj Television Network reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.89% to Rs 21.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 21.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 44.33% to Rs 70.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 125.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.