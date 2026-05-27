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Raja Bahadur International consolidated net profit declines 23.76% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:12 AM IST
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Sales rise 2.96% to Rs 7.31 crore

Net profit of Raja Bahadur International declined 23.76% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.96% to Rs 7.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.24% to Rs 28.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales7.317.10 3 28.6527.75 3 OPM %59.2356.76 -45.6262.85 - PBDT1.122.09 -46 6.263.62 73 PBT0.661.59 -58 4.311.53 182 NP0.771.01 -24 1.24-0.96 LP

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

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