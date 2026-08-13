Rajapalayam Mills consolidated net profit rises 116.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 38.56% to Rs 261.28 croreNet profit of Rajapalayam Mills rose 116.13% to Rs 17.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 38.56% to Rs 261.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 188.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales261.28188.57 39 OPM %14.4212.13 -PBDT21.702.71 701 PBT2.84-16.07 LP NP17.558.12 116
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