Rajapalayam Mills reports consolidated net profit of Rs 29.61 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.32% to Rs 269.34 crore

Net profit of Rajapalayam Mills reported to Rs 29.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.32% to Rs 269.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 222.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 570.73% to Rs 114.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.85% to Rs 942.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 898.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.