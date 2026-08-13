Rajasthan Petro Synthetics reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 0.07 croreRajasthan Petro Synthetics reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.070.06 17 OPM %0-33.33 -PBDT0-0.02 100 PBT0-0.02 100 NP0-0.02 100
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