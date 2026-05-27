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Rajasthan Petro Synthetics standalone net profit declines 98.44% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:17 AM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Rajasthan Petro Synthetics declined 98.44% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.55% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.060.06 0 0.230.22 5 OPM %16.6716.67 -04.55 - PBDT0.010.64 -98 00.64 -100 PBT0.010.64 -98 00.64 -100 NP0.010.64 -98 00.64 -100

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

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