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Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam standalone net profit rises 49.73% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 16.11% to Rs 1319.83 crore

Net profit of Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam rose 49.73% to Rs 326.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 218.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.11% to Rs 1319.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1136.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.72% to Rs 562.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 727.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.99% to Rs 4899.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4188.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1319.831136.74 16 4899.954188.38 17 OPM %64.0553.96 -65.5558.46 - PBDT667.27516.09 29 2536.681807.20 40 PBT326.54218.08 50 1245.09727.52 71 NP326.54218.08 50 562.21727.52 -23

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First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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