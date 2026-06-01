Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.56 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co reported to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 153.06% to Rs 1.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 69.81% to Rs 17.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 56.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.