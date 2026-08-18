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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales decline 99.55% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 99.55% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.0613.45 -100 OPM %66.67-6.91 -PBDT0.04-1.08 LP PBT0.03-1.10 LP NP0.03-1.10 LP

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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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