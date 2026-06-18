TV Vision Ltd, Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd, Khandwala Securities Ltd and Varvee Global Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 June 2026.

TV Vision Ltd, Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd, Khandwala Securities Ltd and Varvee Global Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 June 2026.

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd crashed 8.36% to Rs 37.49 at 14:25 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 174 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 123 shares in the past one month.

TV Vision Ltd tumbled 6.56% to Rs 5.13. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15146 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4234 shares in the past one month. Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd lost 6.52% to Rs 9255. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11 shares in the past one month. Khandwala Securities Ltd shed 6.30% to Rs 18. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1036 shares in the past one month.