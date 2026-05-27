Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajdarshan Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Rajdarshan Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:21 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 57.14% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net Loss of Rajdarshan Industries reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 57.14% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 63.69% to Rs 0.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.110.07 57 0.571.57 -64 OPM %-90.91-242.86 --57.89-20.38 - PBDT-0.21-0.34 38 0.070.21 -67 PBT-0.22-0.35 37 0.040.18 -78 NP-0.44-0.29 -52 -0.180.23 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kirloskar Electric Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.63 crore in the March 2026 quarter

RACL Geartech consolidated net profit rises 90.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Everest Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 47.17 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Panabyte Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Virat Industries standalone net profit rises 483.33% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:21 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story