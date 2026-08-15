Rajesh Exports reports consolidated net profit of Rs 47.19 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 82.71% to Rs 240335.72 crore

Net profit of Rajesh Exports reported to Rs 47.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 9.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 82.71% to Rs 240335.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 131541.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.240335.72131541.800.020.0370.7713.8955.301.7647.19-9.53

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