Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajesh Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.09 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Rajesh Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.09 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:58 AM IST
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Sales rise 27.48% to Rs 2441.10 crore

Net Loss of Rajesh Exports reported to Rs 17.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 16.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.48% to Rs 2441.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1914.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.06% to Rs 32.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.76% to Rs 9188.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7027.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2441.101914.86 27 9188.817027.07 31 OPM %-2.33-0.41 -0.951.48 - PBDT-21.00-20.61 -2 39.4129.70 33 PBT-21.23-20.77 -2 38.7529.08 33 NP-17.09-16.29 -5 32.0923.76 35

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:57 AM IST

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